Man allegedly assaulted restaurant worker and used anti-Asian racial slurs towards employees, Arlington Police says

ARLINGTON, Va. — A man who allegedly assaulted a restaurant employee and used anti-Asian racial slurs towards employees is being looked for by the Arlington Police Department, according to a statement from police.

The employees at the restaurant allegedly confronted him for not paying his bill, according to police.

The Arlington Police Department has said the incident has been sent to Virginia State Police (VSP) investigators by the department to be looked at as a possible hate crime.

It is not known at this time if there are any charges are being filed or if his identity is known by the police department as of yet.

Arlington Police did release the man's picture Saturday afternoon in hopes of finding him.

