Virginia deputies indicted for assaulting 77-year-old man during traffic stop

Ralph Ennis later died from his injuries.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A grand jury has indicted a pair of Virginia sheriff's deputies for assaulting a 77-year-old man during a traffic stop last year. The grand jury returned felony assault indictments against former Warren County sheriff deputy Zachary Fadley and current deputy Tyler Poe on Monday.

The deputies pulled Ralph Ennis over in Front Royal in April. He wound up with a deep cut to his head and died 13 days later.

Footage from police body cameras and dashboard cameras, obtained by WUSA9 through a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request, shows Warren County Sheriff deputies slamming Ralph Ennis’ face into the rear of his vehicle before tackling him to the ground. According to the sheriff's office, Ennis died in hospice care on April 15.

The stop occurred in the early morning hours of April 2, 2022, at a 7-Eleven parking lot in the area of Riverton Commons and Route 522. Police said they observed Ennis "driving erratically," weaving between two lanes and eventually crossing into the shoulder. An officer following Ennis turned on his lights, and a brief low-speed pursuit ensued.

The footage, released by Front Royal police, shows the perspective of the responding officer. The officer pulls up to the scene to find a deputy outside of his cruiser in what appears to be a stand-off with the driver who is standing outside the car with his hands to his side. A second deputy can be seen holding back a barking K-9 and a third deputy approaches with his gun drawn, yelling at the driver, “drop your keys, drop your keys!” A Front Royal police officer is heard on camera saying, “Jesus Christ, just grab ahold of him!”

In a subsequent police report, obtained via FOIA request, the Front Royal officer listed as Cpl. R.D. Lowery wrote, “the male appeared elderly and confused.”

The video then shows the deputies grabbing hold of Ennis, swinging him toward the car forcing his face into the vehicle. They all then fall to the ground.

Deputy Fadley was indicted on one count of maliciously wounding Ennis. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted. Deputy Poe was indicted on one count of unlawfully wounding Ennis. He faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted, according to the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney.