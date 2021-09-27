Eligible Virginia residents can now sign up to receive COVID-19 booster shot

Northam said the state will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on individuals who can get a COVID-19 booster shot.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam released guidance on booster shot eligibility for residents in the commonwealth during a news conference on Monday.

Northam said the state will be following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention guidance on individuals who can get a COVID-19 booster shot.

At this time, Pfizer is the only vaccine that has received approval on the federal level for its booster shot. So, that means residents who received the Pfizer vaccine and meet the CDC recommended qualifications to get a booster shot can set up an appointment for their booster dose in the commonwealth.

The CDC said the following groups should get a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine:

Adults 65 and older

Adults in a long-term care facility

Adults 50 and older with underlying medical conditions

The CDC said the following groups may get a third Pfizer dose:

Adults at a higher risk of catching COVID based on where they work (first responders--healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff--education staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers)

Adults with underlying medical conditions

Virginia residents can click here to view locations across that state that administer the Pfizer booster shot.

According to Northam, more than 80% of Virginia adults have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And 60% of Virginians are fully vaccinated. Virginia health officials have seen a "dramatic increase" in COVID-19 cases since late June --with thousands of reported cases a day, Northam said.

The state is anticipating opening about 10 vaccination sites across the commonwealth in preparation for the approval of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots and children vaccinations. Virginia leaders said they are working to solidify venues in the coming days.

Since Friday, nearby jurisdictions such as D.C. and Maryland have made the booster shots available to their residents.