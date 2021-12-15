Northam says budget proposal will help Virginia meet clean water goals by 2025

“My budget will ensure that the Commonwealth lives up to its commitment and restores the natural bounty of the Chesapeake Bay," Northam said in a statement.

CHARLES CITY, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Va.) announced a two-year budget proposal for clean water, Chesapeake Bay restoration, and conserving the state's natural resources.

The funding was announced Wednesday during Northam's "Thank You Virginia" tour at the Virginia Commonwealth University's Rice Rivers Center in Charles City.

“Virginia pledged to reduce pollution to the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries to meet clean water goals by 2025,” Northam said in a statement. “My budget will ensure that the Commonwealth lives up to its commitment and restores the natural bounty of the Chesapeake Bay. By assisting farmers and localities implementing our Bay clean-up plan, my budget supports the economic, public health, recreation and quality of life benefits of a restored Bay for future generations.”

BIG: With my latest budget, our administration has invested a record $1 BILLION to restore the Chesapeake Bay.



The Bay is one of our most treasured natural resources—this funding will generate $8 billion in economic growth and keep it safe and thriving for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/HvsZrKjWB1 — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) December 15, 2021

Here's a look at what's included in the multi-million dollar budget:

$286 million to fully fund the Virginia Natural Resources Commitment Fund, which helps farmers and landowners with conservation and clean water practices.

$233.6 million to address inequities with clean water accessibility such as fixing outdated infrastructure for sewers and failing septics. $165 million of this will go to the cities of Richmond, Lynchburg and Alexandria; $68.6 million helps water needs for municipalities.

$10 million for Virginia Land Conservation to support conserving forest and farmland by investing $5 million to the Office of Farmland Preservation. The funding will also support the goals of Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay cleanup plan because it will allow for the re-establishment of the New Kent Nursery and it would expand the Urban and Community Forestry Program.

A statement from the governor's office says the Northam administration has "dedicated more than $1 billion to restore the Chesapeake Bay and Virginia’s tidal tributaries in the past four years."