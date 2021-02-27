Family, VCU remember Adam Oakes 2 years after his death with an anti-hazing event

The school unveiled a plaque and bench in honor of Adam Oakes, as his family continues to spread awareness about the dangers of hazing.

RICHMOND, Va. — A lot has happened since Virginia Commonwealth University freshman Adam Oakes was found dead in off-campus housing on Feb. 27, 2021.

The 19-year-old student from Sterling died from alcohol poisoning during a fraternity event two years ago. The incident sparked changes within Greek life at VCU and a law named after Adam.

On Monday, Oakes' family and the university community gathered as they unveiled a plaque and bench to commemorate him.

The event called “In Remembrance of Adam: Rams Against Hazing” took place in the University Student Commons. Part of the day included efforts to foster a safer and healthier community for students who are part of fraternities and sororities.

Following the unveiling event, the Oakes family met with members of the VCU community to talk about him, share their work through the Love Like Adam Foundation, and awareness about the dangers of hazing.

The day also included a hazing prevention interactive activities, resource tables with materials and the premiere of a new hazing prevention training video, designed by VCU in partnership with the Oakes family.

“I think they've been really responsive to our asks but also responsive to what happened,” Oakes' cousin, Courtney White, said. “They've already done some of the changes and we're hoping to continue this partnership to make more deeply rooted changes in the organizational culture here.”

Oakes died of alcohol poisoning after a rush ceremony for new members of the Delta Chi fraternity, which has since been banned. The family says he was told to drink a bottle of whiskey off campus, claiming no one ever called for help.

“Had any one person called for help that night, Adam would still be here,” White said.

Lawmakers have passed a bill known as "Adam's Law," requiring training on the dangers of hazing, and requiring universities to publish student group violations. His family urges students to do their research and search any reported violations before joining a Greek organization.

“Use it to your advantage,” Oakes' father, Eric Oakes, said. “Ask other kids around campus, 'what do you know about this fraternity? What do you know about this sorority?' If you get bad vibes from it, move on to another one.”

VCU has also implemented changes including limiting alcohol consumption.