2 alarm fire burns through home in McLean

Officials say the fire spread throughout the first floor of the home and quickly escalated to two alarms.

MCLEAN, Va. — Members of the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department as well as units from Montgomery County Fire, and Arlington Fire are on the scene of a house fire in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean.

Crews arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday according to a tweet issued by Pete Piringer with the Montgomery County Fire Department. Firefighters were met with fire showing throughout the 1st floor of the home.

Fire officials say two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was placed under control around 2 a.m.

At this time these are the only reportable injuries. Officials say there were no firefighters that injured in the containment of the fire.

Fire investigators are currently on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.