LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 61-year-old man Raymond Deskins was arrested Sunday for simple assault after an incident Saturday outside of Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO also said it is aware of a video circulating around social media that shows an incident near the golf course on Saturday.

Two separate parties were told they could seek a citizen obtained warrant after officers responded outside the golf course, said LCSO in its statement.

Deskins has been released on a summons, said LCSO.

There have been protesters recently outside Trump National Golf Club, and the president has been playing a ton of golf amid has projected loss of the presidency back at the beginning of November.

Many, including Maryland's Republican governor Larry Hogan, have called on Trump to play less golf, concede the election to former-Vice President Joe Biden and help with the White House transition.