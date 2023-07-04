Sterling woman wanted in connection with stabbing

Investigators claim the suspect and victim knew each other.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STERLING, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 29-year-old Sterling woman wanted in connection with a stabbing.

On April 1, just after 8:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 2100 block of Stanford Square for a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, deputies located the victim inside the home suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The suspect, Myeesha S. Hamilton, 29, of Sterling, left the scene prior to police arrived.

Hamilton is wanted for Aggravated Malicious Wounding. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Investigators claim the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Myeesha Hamilton is asked to call 911 or contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021 / Michael.Grimsley@loudoun.gov.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.