Virginia boy gets birthday shoutout during State of the Union

Diabetes activist Joshua Davis says he's not letting his viral moment go to his head.

WASHINGTON — If you watched Thursday night's State of the Union address, you probably saw 14-year-old Joshua Davis.

The Virginia teenager had one of the best seats in the house, courtesy of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

He was at the center of one of the speech's viral moment, when President Joe Biden, delivering his first State of the Union as president, pointed Joshua out and wished him a happy birthday.

Joshua's reaction to the attention captured the hearts of the social media audience.

"It was honestly very shocking when he said it, and then after he said it, I realized how much of a big deal that was," Joshua said. "In the middle of his speech he said happy birthday to me. That's just ... that's just awesome."

But it wasn't his first brush with Biden. He delivered a short speech and introduced the president at an event in Culpeper, Virginia, last month.

The president chose to highlight Joshua's story because both Joshua and his dad have Type 1 diabetes and need Insulin every day. Bringing the cost of that Insulin down is part of the Biden agenda.

His father Brian Davis says his son is the perfect person for all the post-speech attention because he's not the kind of kid that will have it go to his head.

"I'm not longer trending on Twitter," Joshua points out. "Thankfully. I don't really like this whole popularity thing."