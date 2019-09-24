PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two people are seriously injured after two separate shootings less than six hours apart in Prince William County, Virginia, police said.

Around 9:50 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1300 block of E Street for a shooting. A man was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information was released.

Nearly six hours later, police were to the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive for another shooting. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

RELATED: Man shot and killed in Northeast, DC overnight

No suspect information was released.

Prince William County Police are investigating both incidents.

No additional information has been released.

RELATED: DC Police look for tips after 'brazen' shootings leave 9 people shot in less than 30 minutes

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.