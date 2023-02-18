x
Virginia

Rotating rooftop restaurant reopens in Arlington's Crystal City

Skydome underwent renovations since closing for business over three years ago. The restaurant now has a new menu and head chef.
ARLINGTON, Va. — Skydome, a unique rotating rooftop restaurant in the D.C. area, is reopening after a three-year hiatus. 

The restaurant located in Arlington's Crystal City has undergone renovations since closing at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It boasts a new menu as well as a new head chef.

Located atop the 15-story Hilton DoubleTree Hotel on Army Navy Drive, Skydome is one of very few rotating restaurants that can be found on the East Coast and the only one located in the D.C. area. 

It offers panoramic views of the District and is open for dinner only, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Items ranging from truffle mushroom pizza, grilled octopus, roasted bone marrow, chicken wings, steaks and more can be found on the menu. Executive Chef Klaus Happel is responsible for the new menu items. Bar selections were curated by Hayley Stone. 

Officials claim the dining room seats up to 100 people and can also be reserved for special events including private or semi-private events. 

The Virginia-based restaurant slowly rotates 360-degrees around nine times a day.

To make a reservation, visit OpenTable here

