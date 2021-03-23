New vaccination site opens in Prince William County

The Woodbridge location expects to vaccinate about 3,000 people a day.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Vaccine access continues to be an issue on the community and regional level. With a May 1 deadline to make everyone eligible for vaccinations, the Prince Williams Health District announced a new Community Vaccination Center (CVC) opening Tuesday in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Beginning March 23, a CVC will be another clinic to get vaccines into arms in the Prince William Health District. The location is the former Gander Mountain store, 14011 Worth Avenue.

Organized by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the CVCs are standing up throughout the state in communities with the largest vulnerable populations with higher rates of COVID-19 illnesses and death. According to VDEM, these sites were further evaluated to ensure health, Prince William Health District spokesperson Kathy Stewart said in a release.

Those vaccinated at the CVC will come from the Virginia’s pre-registration list. If you are not pre-registered, now is the time to get registered. To register, go to: vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

Here's what you need to know when arriving at the CVC:

● Arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time. You will not be allowed in early to receive your vaccine.

● No walk-ins will be accepted at this time. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.