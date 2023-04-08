Prince William County considers adding speed, red light cameras by summer

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Speed cameras and red light cameras could be up and running in Prince William County by the summer. The public will get a chance to weigh in on the proposal Tuesday.
Last year, the county's Board of Supervisors asked for a speed camera study to examine traffic in areas like construction sites and school zones. The results of the study were presented to the board last month.
For five work days, 16 school zones in the county were observed. Researchers found 22 percent of cars were traveling at least 10 miles over the speed limit. In that same time period in construction zones, about four percent of cars were caught traveling more than 10 miles above the speed limit.
Eight different intersections were also studied in a 24-hour period where more than 6,500 violations were counted.
The proposal includes a pilot enforcement program, adding red light and speed cameras that would run for about a year, from August 2023 to July 2024.
If drivers are caught speeding in a construction site or school zone they would face up to a $100 fine. Drivers would be on the hook for a $50 fine if they are caught running a red light.
Here are the proposed initial intersections to be considered for red light enforcement:
- Linton Hall Rd / Nokesville Rd
- (Rt1) Richmond Hwy / Gordon Blvd Rt 123
- Dale Blvd / Minnieville Rd
- Prince William Pkwy / Sudley Manor Dr
- Prince William Pkwy / Hoadly Rd
- Old Bridge Rd / Harbor Dr
- Old Centreville Rd / Yorkshire Ln
- Lee Hwy / Heathcote Blvd
Some of the initial school zones being considered include Fitzgerald Elementary School, Woodbridge High School, Patriot High School, and Rippon Middle School.
The cost of the project is $850,000, but according to the proposal, the funds would be recovered within the first year of enforcement.