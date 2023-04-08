Prince William County considers adding speed, red light cameras by summer

A public hearing on the proposal is set for Tuesday. If approved, speed and red light cameras would be added to work and school zones throughout the county.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Speed cameras and red light cameras could be up and running in Prince William County by the summer. The public will get a chance to weigh in on the proposal Tuesday.

Last year, the county's Board of Supervisors asked for a speed camera study to examine traffic in areas like construction sites and school zones. The results of the study were presented to the board last month.

For five work days, 16 school zones in the county were observed. Researchers found 22 percent of cars were traveling at least 10 miles over the speed limit. In that same time period in construction zones, about four percent of cars were caught traveling more than 10 miles above the speed limit.

Eight different intersections were also studied in a 24-hour period where more than 6,500 violations were counted.

The proposal includes a pilot enforcement program, adding red light and speed cameras that would run for about a year, from August 2023 to July 2024.

If drivers are caught speeding in a construction site or school zone they would face up to a $100 fine. Drivers would be on the hook for a $50 fine if they are caught running a red light.

If drivers are caught speeding in a construction site or school zone, then they will face up to a $100 fine. Drivers will be on the hook for a $50 fine if they are caught running a red light.

Here are the proposed initial intersections to be considered for red light enforcement:

Linton Hall Rd / Nokesville Rd

(Rt1) Richmond Hwy / Gordon Blvd Rt 123

Dale Blvd / Minnieville Rd

Prince William Pkwy / Sudley Manor Dr

Prince William Pkwy / Hoadly Rd

Old Bridge Rd / Harbor Dr

Old Centreville Rd / Yorkshire Ln

Lee Hwy / Heathcote Blvd

Some of the initial school zones being considered include Fitzgerald Elementary School, Woodbridge High School, Patriot High School, and Rippon Middle School.