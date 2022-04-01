Police release bodycam footage of moments leading up to shooting of man with bow & arrow in Fairfax County

Chief Davis said the man came out of the house, armed with a "compound bow and arrow," and pointed directly at police.

CHANTILLY, Va. — Fairfax County has released a four-and-a-half-hour bodycam video that shows the moment an officer shot a man who they said was armed with a bow and arrow during a response to a custody order at a home in Chantilly, Va. on Jan. 4.

TOP STORY: Police shoot man armed with bow and arrow while serving emergency custody order

Click here to watch the video. (Editor's Note: Viewers discretion is advised)

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said officers were called to a home in the 4500 block of Briarton Drive, Chantilly by parents who reported that their son, identified as 50-year-old Robert Jablonski, "was acting in an unstable manner" and making threats towards them. When officers arrived at the house, Chief Davis said the man was not at the house. But later, his parents worked with FCPD officers and were able to obtain an emergency custody order.

In an attempt to take Jablonski into custody, police entered the house and attempted to make contact with him. However, Chief Davis said that shortly after entering, a supervisor and commanding officer made the decision to bring the officers out of the house, reposition and attempt to deescalate the situation.

Chief Davis said Jablonski then came out of the house, armed with a "compound bow and arrow," which Davis said he pointed directly at police.

One of the officers shot Jablonski once in the upper body, and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was later charged with the attempted aggravated murder of a police officer.