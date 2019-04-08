FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Falls Church Saturday afternoon, Fairfax County police said.

Police said a 60-year-old woman and a juvenile were walking northbound on a pedestrian pathway adjacent to Screve Road around 2:50 p.m. Saturday. They entered the crosswalk, and were hit by a stolen 2013 Nissan Titan pickup truck.

Police said the driver was headed northbound and lost control of the truck, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and hit the woman and the juvenile. The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital, and the juvenile was treated for minor injuries.

The decedent has been identified as Betty Ana Bernstein-Zabza, of Falls Church.

According to police, initially the driver didn't stay on scene, but police were able to locate him a short distance away using witness descriptions.

Police identified the driver as David Francis, 46, of South Riding. Police said both speed and drugs appear to be factors in this incident.

Francis was charged with one count of felony hit and run, police said. Police said additional charges are anticipated. Police said they think Francis "may have been involved in additional criminal events yesterday in both Fairfax County and adjoining jurisdictions."

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

