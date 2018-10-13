BRANDY STATION, VA -- The pilot of a small plane has died after a private plane crash near the Culpeper Regional Airport on Friday night.

Sky9 was over the scene around 9:15 p.m. where a small plane could be seen surrounded by emergency vehicles.

The pilot's identity has not been released at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown.

An air show is scheduled to take place in the area on Saturday. It is unclear if the crash is related to the air show.

The Culpeper Regional Airport is located on Beverly Ford Road.

