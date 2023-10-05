Baby peregrine falcons get ID bands in Virginia

The falcons were taken off the endangered species list in 1999, but still need to be protected and monitored.

Example video title will go here for this video

RESTON, Va. — Wildlife experts at the Reston Town Center worked on Wednesday to put identification bands on peregrine falcons in Fairfax County. Each year, a pair of falcons is known to build their nest along Freedom Drive at Reston Town Center.

The falcons were taken off the endangered species list in 1999, but still need to be protected and monitored, hence the ID bands. Right now there are 25 pairs that live in D.C. and 15 pairs that live in New York City.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, The U.S. population of peregrine falcons began a serious decline in the late 1940s due to the impacts of DDT, a type of pesticide that became widely used in agriculture. Pesticide bans and an aggressive reintroduction program that began in the 1970s have enabled peregrine populations to recover. However, due to the small population size and low numbers in the mountains of Virginia, the peregrine falcon remains listed as threatened at the state level.

Peregrine re-introduction efforts in the U.S. took place under the direction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

This year, the mother falcon on Freedom Drive laid three eggs and had three baby daughters. The falcons move fast starting at a young age.

"Peregrines are thought to have sustained speeds of between 60-70 mph range chasing prey," said William and Mary biology professor Bryan Watts. "They are believed to have steeps or dives that may be 150 plus. They're built like a jet."