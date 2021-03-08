Officer killed near Pentagon Metro station was a military veteran who served in Iraq

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) identified the officer killed in a stabbing turned shooting near the Pentagon Metro station Tuesday morning.
Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez was a Brooklyn, New York native and a 3-year veteran of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, according to PFPA.
Before his time at the Pentagon, Gonzalez served with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Transportation Security Administration, and the United States Army. The military veteran was even awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq, authorities said.
Gonzalez was known to be "well-liked and respected by his fellow officers" and had recently been promoted to the rank of Senior Officer in 2020 with the Pentagon.
"Officer Gonzalez embodied our values of integrity and service to others. As we mourn the loss of Officer Gonzalez, our commitment to serve and protect is stronger. Officer Gonzalez’s family is in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace," PFPA said in a tweet.
Gonzalez died after being stabbed near the Pentagon Metro station Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to the Associated Press. According to law enforcement who have spoken to CBS News, investigators believe a suspect stabbed Gonzalez, resulting in a struggle over his gun, which goes off and the suspect was fatally shot.
The Pentagon was on lockdown for more than an hour after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro bus station.
The Associated Press identified 27-year-old Austin William Lanz as the suspect, citing multiple law enforcement officials as their source. The circumstances and motive remain unclear.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin requested flags to be flown at half-mast to honor Gonzalez.
"This fallen officer died in the line of duty, helping protect the tens of thousands of people who work in -- and who visit -- the Pentagon on a daily basis," Austin said in a statement. "He and his fellow officers are members of the Pentagon family, and known to us all as professional, skilled and brave. This tragic death today is a stark reminder of the dangers they face and the sacrifices they make."
