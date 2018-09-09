ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Old Town Alexandria flooded on Sunday afternoon as rain, heavy in some areas, came down across the DMV.

Video captured from King and Union Street in Old Town Alexandria shows several inches of water covering the street. As of 6 p.m., WUSA9 reporter Stephanie Ramirez says the water appeared to still be rising.

Old Town Alexandria is flooding right now. King & Union @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/jiBscBrjv2 — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) September 9, 2018

Several cars attempted to drive through the water.

It only takes 12 inches of fast moving water to float a car.

Avoid this area - water is still rising at King & Union in Old Town Alexandria. There’s also several cars trying to drive through it. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/JGH2Q4VDlb — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) September 9, 2018

In addition to rain in the area, northeast winds in the past few days had pushed water up into the Potomac, creating conditions for flooding.

The steady rain in the area is expected to taper off into showers Sunday into Monday.

The flooding comes days before Hurricane Florence is expected to threaten the coast. North Carolina currently has the greatest risk of getting hit.

Ahead of the storm, Virginia has declared a state of emergency, allowing emergency-related preparations to begin.

On Sunday, the local Red Cross in Fairfax began preparations themselves and are asking people to begin stocking up on things they need, such as food, water and medications.

Hurricane Florence will continue to be tracked as it approaches the coast.

