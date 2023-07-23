You could own one of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's famous collars

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Pegasus Collar will be up for auction in September.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — An Alexandria auction house will have one of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's favorite collars up for sale in September.

The Pegasus Collar, which was featured in a Time Magazine piece commemorating the justice after she died in 2020, will be up for sale at the Potomack Auctions during its September 20-21 auctions.

The Pegasus Collar is a limited edition silver metallic bib by the company Stella & Dot. Potomack Auctions says each of Ginsburg's collars had a powerful coded message. During a 2009 C-SPAN interview, Ginsburg showed off one of her favorite collars and explained that since the standard robe is made to show a man’s shirt and tie, she and Sandra Day O’Connor decided they should include something feminine for their robes.

This collar is meant to evoke power and strength due to the imagery of battle armor in its layered metal pointed feathers.

The late justice wore the Pegasus Collar in the official photo of all nine justices in 2018 after Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the Court, which was her first day back at work after a fall that fractured her ribs.

This is not the first piece of the late justice's collection to go up for auction at Potomack. In 2021, the auction house sold Ginsburg's modern art and memorabilia collection for more than $1 million to benefit the Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center.

Another of Ginsburg's collars, a gold one made of glass beads, sold at an auction in September 2022 for $176,775.

A portion of the money made will be donated to the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Endowed Fund for Research in Civil Rights and Gender Equality of the American Bar Foundation, an organization founded in 1952 for which Ginsburg served many years as an officer and board member.

READ NEXT: