A new high school is coming to Stafford County

Stafford County is building a brand new $1.3 million high school

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A brand new high school is coming to Stafford County.

The Stafford County School Board awarded a $1.3 million contract to Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. to construct what is being called ‘High School 6’. The high school will be located between Route 17 and Truslow Road. The decision was made on Tuesday during a school board meeting.

“The construction of High School 6 is a significant step in addressing the growth crisis in Stafford County,” said Dr. Thomas W. Taylor, Superintendent. “This project is long overdue, and we are excited to finally put shovels in the ground.”

One significant factor of this project is its cost-effectiveness. An emphasis was put on designing the school in a way that would maximize efficiency while minimizing costs. This approach guaranteed a competitive construction bid, promoting companies to come up with creative solutions and be innovative.

“Despite rising construction costs, we are excited that this project came in under our anticipated budget, which will save our Stafford taxpayers significantly,” said Dr. Taylor.

While this does come as good news, Dr. Taylor acknowledged the improvement needs of the other schools within the school division.