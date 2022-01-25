Virginia Attorney General announces legislative priorities, goals for 2022 General Assembly session

Miyares said he is supporting policies that help make Virginia the best and safest place to live, work and raise a family.

VIRGINIA, USA — Attorney General Jason Miyares (VA-R) announced his legislative goals and priorities for the 2022 General Assembly session on Tuesday. He said he is supporting policies that help make Virginia the best and safest place to live, work and raise a family.

The attorney said that his legislative agenda includes policy proposals that will repeal several measures concerning criminal justice, passed by the “former far-left majority.” He also plans to support the voices of victims, fight back against human trafficking and provide greater protections to the elderly. In addition, proposals include helping lower crime rates by fighting gun and gang violence through Project Ceasefire and keeping violent, repeat offenders behind bars.

“The combination of these policies will ensure that protecting and supporting victims, not criminals, remains our top priority,” Miyares said in a Tuesday statement. “I will also be working with Governor Youngkin and the money committees to ensure that we fully support our law enforcement community by increasing salaries, supporting training and providing updated equipment to those who keep us safe.”

Miyares was sworn into office on Jan. 15, joining Gov. Youngkin and Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears as the first Republicans sworn in since 2009.

Miyares shared a list of some of the legislative package, listed below.

HB 283 / SB 467: Human Trafficking Training for Law-Enforcement Personnel

HB 4, HB 59, HB 308, HB 985 / SB 2,SB 36, SB 287, SB 613: Reversing legislation that banned mandatory reporting of sexual assaults at school and other crimes to law enforcement

HJ 29 / SJ 32: Asset Forfeiture in Human Trafficking

SB 5: Making Virginia Parole Board member votes public records and subject to FOIA

HB 1235: Keeping violent criminals behind bars

HB 1198 / SB 563: Giving the Attorney General concurrent jurisdiction on specific violent crimes

SB 126: Gives more protection to the most vulnerable in our society

SB 124: Increases penalty on those with power of attorney to financial exploit vulnerable and elderly Virginians.