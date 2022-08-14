Man found dead on the scene after Fairfax motorcycle crash

The 43-year-old man from Lorton has been identified as Abdul Lee.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Lorton man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, according to Fairfax Police, which marks the 10th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County this year.

Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the crash involving a 2007 Honda 600RR Motorcycle and a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Fire and rescue personnel confirmed that the operator of the motorcycle, Abdul Lee, died as a result.

Detectives said that preliminary investigations determined that Lee was traveling east on Henderson Road. They say he crossed the double yellow center line near Devereux Station Lane and collided head-on with the Grand Cherokee. The driver of the Grand Cherokee was not injured and remained on scene. Detectives do not believe alcohol was a factor and continue to investigate speed as a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the county's Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”.