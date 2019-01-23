FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A 64-year-old man has died after shooting and barricading himself into a room at Inova Fairfax Hospital on Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police.

Around 8:45 p.m, police say a man walked into the hospital located on Gallows Roads in Falls Church, Va. brandishing a gun. At some point, the man shot himself before barricading himself into a room.

At first, police said the man was injured in the shooting, but was still conscious when he was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m. At approximately 10:45 p.m., police confirmed the man had died as a result of his injuries.

No additional injuries have been reported at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.