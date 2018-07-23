PRINCE WILLIAM CO., Va. -- A woman was raped by a Lyft driver in the Gainesville area of Prince William County, police say.

The alleged assault occurred in the early morning of July 18 when a 33-year-old woman requested a Lyft ride to her house shortly after midnight.

The Lyft driver, Amir Sami Handouk, 33, of White Post, Va., allegedly assaulted her after pulling up to the area of her home.

The woman contacted police later that day. Handouk was arrested on July 20 and charged with rape and object sexual penetration.

He is currently being held without bond.

Earlier this year, Lyft ended a policy that required victims who allege sexual assault against the company's drivers to take their claims to forced arbitration.

Similar ride-sharing company Uber came to Washington in May to discuss a campaign meant to end sexual assault in their vehicles.

