What is a small-format Ikea store? One is coming to Arlington

Ikea is opening a delivery-only store in Arlington, Virginia this summer.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Ikea announced plans Wednesday to open a new store location at Pentagon City Mall in Arlington.

The only catch – the smaller-format store will be delivery-only when it opens this summer.

Officials say the location for the new store was picked to best meet the needs of D.C. Metro customers, making it extremely convenient to access.

The Ikea Arlington Plan & order point will differ from traditional large-format IKEA stores by only offering things for delivery. It will also be focused on providing interior design planning with IKEA specialists.

“We are on a journey to bring the Ikea experience closer to our customers in city centers. We’re excited to introduce the Ikea Arlington Plan & order point, giving customers a more convenient way to shop our affordable home furnishing products and solutions,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA U.S.

Ikea Arlington will be located at 1201 S. Hayes St. Pentagon City, Arlington, Virginia in 5,012 square feet of leased space.

Officials say it will be easily accessible by Metro via the Yellow or Blue lines, Metrobus or by car.

“We’re excited to welcome customers living in the DC Metro area or the DMV to a new Ikea location this summer, with more to come in the future. The Plan & order point concept has been created with the unique needs of local consumers in mind, from the proximity to public transportation and delivery and assembly options, to the opportunity for affordable design services,” said Raquel Ely, Market Manager, IKEA U.S.

In addition to opening new Plan & order points in city centers, Ikea U.S. has made significant investments to enhance its e-commerce experience and service offerings, including new Ikea Family benefits, lower priced shipping and delivery, Click & collect, and TaskRabbit assembly services.