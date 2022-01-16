Virginia schools announce continuation of universal masking as Youngkin issues order to end policy

Fairfax County, Prince William, Alexandria and Arlington schools have all announced that their masking policies will not be changing.

VIRGINIA, USA — Although the newly inaugurated Virginia governor has made clear his stance on mandatory mask-wearing in public schools, some Northern Virginia districts don't agree. Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties have already announced that their mask guidelines will be staying in place, despite executive action from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin

“As we return to school after the holiday weekend, we want to let you know that FCPS will continue universal masking for all students and staff,” FCPS Superintendent Scott Brabrand put out in a statement Sunday. "Adhering to our layered prevention strategies, especially universal masking, keeps our schools open and safe places for students to learn."

The school system said that its policy is in alignment with the CDC guidance, and that they will review the executive order issued by Youngkin.

Arlington Public Schools will also continue to require all staff and students to wear masks inside on school grounds, as well as on buses.

“Universal mask use has proven effective in keeping COVID-19 transmission rates low in our schools and ensuring schools remain safe and open,” APS said in a statement tweeted out Saturday.

They also shared that their initial masking policy was implemented prior to former Gov. Northam’s K-12 mask mandate.

Prince William County Schools is also sticking with masks.

"COVID-19 mitigations remain unchanged, including mask requirements,” they said Friday before the order was issued.

Prince William County has not indicated a possible change of course now that Youngkin has been officially inaugurated and has issued an order against the policy.

Alexandria City Public Schools has also announced the same decision, re-stating their universal masking policy after Youngkin's inauguration. The district has already received shipments of K95s for all students and staff, they said in a letter to community members Sunday.

Youngkin, however, says that the universal masking requirement in schools has “provided inconsistent health benefits . . . [and] inflicted notable harm and proven to be impracticable.”

“Masks inhibit the ability of children to communicate, delay language development, and impede the growth of emotional and social skills," the governor wrote in one of his first executive orders. "Some children report difficulty breathing and discomfort as a result of masks. Masks have also increased feelings of isolation, exacerbating mental health issues, which in many cases pose a greater health risk to children than COVID-19. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, mask mandates in schools have proved demoralizing to children facing these and other difficulties."

Less than a day into his tenure, Youngkin signed a total of 11 executive actions - most of which have to do with what's taught in schools and easing COVID-19 safety measures.

The second order made mask-wearing optional in schools - empowering parents to decide whether children should wear the masks. This also orders the superintendent of Virginia's public schools to issue new COVID-19 guidance consistent with the order.

Meanwhile, the CDC still recommends indoor masking for all individuals ages two years and older, including students, teachers, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. The agency does specify some exceptions, including people who can not wear a mask or cannot safely wear a mask due to a disability, “As defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act.”