Gov. Youngkin donates second-quarterly salary to Virginia veterans program

All donations made to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation provide direct support to veterans in crisis or in need of assistance, according to their website.

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that he would donate his second-quarter salary to a Virginia veterans program.

As Gov. Youngkin stood before an intimate crowd at the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach he fulfilled that promise.

“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” Gov. Youngkin said. “I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) because of their important mission to support Virginia’s veterans’ programs."

His salary is being donated to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.

"My administration goes to work every day to reimagine the way the Commonwealth provides Veterans benefits, eliminate red tape that hinders our veterans, and has exempted the first 40,000 of veteran retirement pay from unnecessary taxes," Gov. Youngkin said. "Now, Suzanne and I would like to show our support and gratitude for those who have fought to keep our Commonwealth and nation safe.”