School threats made at Fairfax Co. middle school prompt police presence

The increased security comes after threats involving a gun at Glasgow Middle School.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — There was an increased police presence at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County after threats involving a gun at the school.

Principal Victor L. Powell sent a letter to parents on Wednesday. According to Fairfax County Public Schools, there was a fight earlier this week outside the main office. The assistant principal was hit in that fight, but is expected to be OK.

Following the fight, Powell said there were rumors that someone was going to bring a gun to school Thursday. Both the school's Office of Safety and Fairfax County Police are investigating the potential threat.

According to the principal's message, the school believes they have identified students who may be involved.

Glasgow Middle School students had a half day on Thursday and are off Friday. Principal Powell said the break should give students an opportunity to reset.

"Please take this time to talk with your students over the long weekend about your expectations as well. As a team, I know we can get our Glasgow Panthers back on track," Powell wrote in his letter to parents.