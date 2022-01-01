George Mason University, Virginia Tech no longer requiring COVID-19 vaccine for students

George Mason University said that while the COVID vaccine is no longer required, students are still strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — George Mason University, Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia will no longer require the COVID-19 vaccine for students after Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion Friday.

Miyares found that because the state legislature has not passed legislation specifically mandating coronavirus vaccines for students, public colleges and universities don't have the authority to require them.

In a press release Monday, George Mason University said that while the COVID vaccine is no longer required, students are still strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.

“In order to accomplish our goal, I strongly encourage everyone to continue the four steps that have gotten us this far: keep masking, get vaccinated and boosted, stay home when sick, and keep testing,” University President Gregory Washington wrote in a message to the university community on Monday.

Virginia Tech officials echoed the encouragement in their own release.

"We continue to encourage everyone in our community to be vaccinated, get a booster dose as soon as you’re eligible, and report any updates to your vaccination status to the university," President Tim Sands said. "Vaccines remain our best protection against COVID-19 and boosters are an important tool in combatting the omicron variant."

Later Monday evening, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan released a letter announcing that more than 99% of students have already received their COVID vaccine as the requirement is dropped.

Masking and other public health protocols remain in place at all three schools.

Washington announced that the school hopes to lift the campus masking requirement by March 4, a week before spring break. In order to lift the masking requirement, university positivity rates for COVID must consistently remain below 4%. School officials claim the university's positivity rates are at 2.4%.

The university says 93% of the campus community is fully vaccinated.

“I understand the concept of personal freedom. But we must also understand the need for collective responsibility, and just because we can do something does not mean that we should,” Washington said. “We have shown that we can manage COVID-19 and keep people safe, and you have stuck with us on this journey.”

Washington says should conditions worsen, students may see the school reverse course.