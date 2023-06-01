Ex-Lorton inmate turned community leader hosts screening of documentary on infamous prison system

The documentary, "Lorton: Prison of Terror," takes viewers inside the eight different prisons at Lorton, with interviews from ex-convicts, prison guards and more.

LORTON, Va. — A screening of the documentary "Lorton: Prison of Terror" will be held at Prince George's Community College Saturday evening.

Former inmate and At-Large Council Member for Prince George's County Calvin S. Hawkins, II is hosting the screening of the film that reveals what he calls the tortured history of the Lorton prison system.

The 80-minute documentary takes viewers inside the eight different prisons in Lorton, with interviews from ex-convicts who have served over 20 years, prison guards and more.

Officials claim the film explores why the prisons for D.C. convicts were built in Virginia instead of the District. It also looks at what made the prison and prisoners so notorious.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m., with the film beginning at 5:30 p.m. sharp.

There will be a Q&A following the film from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The screening will be held in Building 9 on Prince George's Community College Largo Campus at 301 Largo Road in Largo, Maryland. Parking for the event can be found in Lot E.

Currently, tickets for the event are sold out.

Council Member At-Large Calvin Hawkins will host a screening of the Documentary Film – Lorton: Prison of Terror, Saturday, January 7, 2023, 5:00-8:00 p.m., at Prince George’s Community College, Center for Performing Arts, Proscenium Theater, Largo. This event is now Sold Out… pic.twitter.com/8CxEhfrnvK — PGCCouncilMedia (@PGCCouncilMedia) January 4, 2023

For directions to Largo Campus click here.

Anyone who is unable to make the screening, but would still like to view the film, can see the documentary on Amazon here.