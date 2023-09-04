'Stop fishing!' | Fishing temporarily suspended at Shenandoah National Park

VIRGINIA, USA — Visitors to the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia are being asked to refrain from fishing temporarily after the area began experiencing drought conditions.
Officials say the park's streams and rivers are closed to fishing due to low stream flows and high water temperatures. The closure is intended to help the long-term health of the fish populations in the park.
Since the park is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, also known as drought conditions, and below-average humidity there is also a moderate fire danger.
Residents visiting the park are asked to use park-built fire grates and to not leave fires unattended at any time. Anyone who sees fire or smoke in the park is asked to call 1-800-732-0911.
