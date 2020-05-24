Fatal Sunday morning fire in Fairfax County leaves one dead

Investigators are working to determine the official cause of the fire.

MERRIFIELD, Va. — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue are currently investigating an early morning fatal fire that left one person dead.

Fire officials said they were dispatched to 2900 block of Kings Chapel Road in Merrifield shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, Fire and Rescue officials quickly put out the fire, but when they arrived inside, officials said they found one person dead.

Fairfax County and Rescue Battalion Chief Brian Edmonston, who was the incident commander for this fire, said the official cause of the fire is still under investigation as they are currently still on the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

This is developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

Just last week, firefighters and police in Maryland investigated a fatal house fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 12000 blocks of Birdseye Terrace in Germantown for a report of a fire in a townhouse around 4:30 a.m. About 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

Fire crews arrived to find a mattress fire in a second-floor bedroom that had spread to the floorboards, as well as other nearby items.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said firefighters quickly put the fire out, but an adult was found on the second floor who did not survive.

Fire and investigators were called to determine the cause of the blaze.

Piringer said the Montgomery County Police Department is assisting with the death investigation.