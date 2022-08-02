Despite ruling on masks in Virginia schools, families are still pushing back

One parent has given her 30-day notice to one job to help assist her kids who are suspended every two days for not wearing masks.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Despite a judge temporarily blocking an executive order to make masks optional in schools, parents in Fairfax County are still choosing to send their kids to class maskless.

Fairfax County and several school boards in northern Virginia recently won the case in the Arlington County Circuit Court that continued their mask requirements, even though Gov. Glenn Youngkin is pushing to give parents the choice.

When his order took effect more than two weeks ago, a small percentage of parents followed it even if that meant suspension for their child. Among those parents is David Rich, who had to pick up two of his children from school for refusing to wear a mask. He said instead of having to show up every morning, his children would now get suspended every two days.

"Our children are worth the sacrifice of course, but it's ridiculous that we end up needing to," Rich said.

A stack of suspension packets continues to grow in their kitchen. Rich claimed the decision is all up to his children. Meanwhile, one of his daughters is choosing to wear masks in school because she prefers not to learn remotely.

"Our children are educated," Rich said. "We didn't let them decide to stay home and play games, but we are requiring them to keep up with the work and if they don't, they'll have to go back and wear masks."

However, allowing their children to stay home means making some adjustments. Rich's wife said she just gave her 30-day notice to one of her jobs to tend to her children more, while he continues to use PTO days.

The plan is to stick it out as Youngkin plans to appeal the case.

"I don't think anyone should be wearing masks but they can if they want to," 10-year-old Gabriela Rich said. "But I personally don't like wearing masks because it gives me a headache."

Fairfax County Public Schools officials said as of two weeks ago, the number of students who showed up without a mask was significantly low. The first day the order took effect, 24 students failed to comply.