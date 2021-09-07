Fairfax Police warn of fake parking tickets

Police are telling anyone who receives the fake notice to not be alarmed and just simply throw it away.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Fairfax City Police are warning people about fake parking tickets after several people in the area told officers they received the violations.

In a tweet Thursday, the police department shared a photo of the fake parking violation notices.

The fake notices appear to tell the driver that they have parked on a street that requires a residential parking permit.

"This is your second warning since the rezoning of Fairfax City Parking Districts on Feb 1, 2021," reads the fake notice.

The paper includes a phone number that police say asks for credit card information.

"The police department is aware of it and if you have this EXACT document on your car, you can dispose of it," said the police department on Twitter.

