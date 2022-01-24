FCPS students who repeatedly refuse to wear mask could be excluded from in-person learning

Students who refuse to wear a mask may be excluded from in-person learning.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Students at Fairfax County Public Schools will have to continue to wear masks to school despite an executive order from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Fairfax County Public Schools is one of seven school boards that has banded together to file a lawsuit against the Republican governor's executive order to make masks optional in schools across the Commonwealth.

During a virtual town hall Monday, school officials announced plans on how to handle students who refuse to wear a face mask.

According to Assistant Superintendent Michelle Boyd, the face masks are a part of the FCPS dress code. She said not one school that is part of the FCPS system has had to revert to virtual learning and zero outbreaks have been reported since returning from winter break. A win she says is due to students following CDC guidelines, such as wearing masks.

"Students have stepped up and answered the call to keep themselves safe, to keep their friends safe and to keep their community safe," said Boyd.

While the decision over Youngkin's executive order heads to court, FCPS will continue to require students to wear face masks during in-person learning. School officials revealed Monday what will happen if a student refuses to wear a face mask during the town hall.

If a student refuses to wear a face mask, staff will remind the student of the requirement. If the student continues to refuse to wear a mask, staff will then seek available student services to produce more education for student expectations and the ramifications of going against the requirement. If the student still refuses to wear a mask, the school staff will contact a parent or guardian. If the student again refuses to wear a mask, the student will be excluded from in-person learning.

Students who are excluded from in-person learning because they are refusing to wear a mask will have access to learning through teacher-provided work via the Learning Management System.