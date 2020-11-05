Fairfax County police ask for public's help to find Michael Delaney

FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 75-year-old man who's been missing since Sunday night.
Authorities said Michael Delaney was last seen just after 9 p.m. in the 1800 block of Town Center parkway in Reston, Va.
Police described Delaney as just over 6 feet tall, and weighing about 175 pounds. He has blue eyes, gray hair and was wearing a black jacket, a yellow hospital gown and blue jeans.
Delaney is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical concerns, according to police.
If Delaney is spotted authorities ask that you call 703-691-2131.