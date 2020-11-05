x
virginia

Fairfax County police ask for public's help to find Michael Delaney

Michael Delaney is missing from the Reston area of Fairfax County and Police would like to find him and bring him and safely bring home.
Credit: Fairfax County Police Department
Michael Delaney last seen Sunday evening in Reston, Va.

FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 75-year-old man who's been missing since Sunday night.

Authorities said Michael Delaney was last seen just after 9 p.m. in the 1800 block of Town Center parkway in Reston, Va.

Police described Delaney as just over 6 feet tall, and weighing about 175 pounds. He has blue eyes, gray hair and was wearing a black jacket, a yellow hospital gown and blue jeans.

Delaney is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical concerns, according to police.

If Delaney is spotted authorities ask that you call 703-691-2131.

