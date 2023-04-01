Fairfax Co. schools apologize for not sending merit award notifications

The principals at Westfield High School and Langley High School sent almost identical emails apologizing to families over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Principals at two Fairfax County high schools sent out emails apologizing for not sharing information about National Merit Awards information with students.

The principals at Westfield High School and Langley High School sent emails apologizing to families over the weekend. In both emails, Westfield Principal Tony DiBari, and Langley Principal Kim Greer said the information had just come to light.

Both principals said the issues at their schools will form part of a larger investigation being conducted by the Virginia Attorney General's office. AG Jason Miyares announced last week his office is launching two civil investigations into the prestigious Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology after allegations of National Merit Awards being withheld from students.

Related Articles 2 investigations into Thomas Jefferson High School over national merit award delay

Earlier this month, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent out a letter to Miyares expressing his concerns about the news reported, saying he believes parents, along with students, deserve transparency when it comes to student achievements.

Related Articles Virginia governor calls for investigation into Fairfax County high school over award controversy

On the same day, Jan. 3, a group of parents held a rally to demand the termination of Principal Ann Bonitatibus and Director of Services Brandon Kosatka. They accused the school administrators of deliberately withholding commendations from the National Merit School Corporation before college application deadlines.

Parents allege administrators withheld sending the certificate to prevent hurting other students' feelings.

"To the extent that withholding of any of these awards at Thomas Jefferson High School was based on race, national origin, or any other protected status under the Virginia Human Rights Act, that is unlawful," Miyares said. "That is why I am announcing today that my officer of civil rights is opening an investigation into this very issue."

Miyares noted if any law was broken that his office will "both protect and vindicate the civil rights of Thomas Jefferson students and their families."

Fairfax County Public Schools maintained this was a "unique situation due to human error." When the error was recognized, FCPS says school staff reached out to colleges to update records where commended scholars had applied. There is no specific evidence released that school officials intentionally kept this from students.

The nearly identical emails sent to parents, family and staff at Westfield and Langley said, "We understand and value the hard work and dedication of each and every student, and the families and staff who support them. Please be assured that we remain resolutely committed to supporting every student in reaching their unique and fullest potential."

The full emails are below:

Dear Westfield High School Staff, Students, and Families,

Last month, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) was made aware that there had been a delay in sharing National Merit Scholarship Corporation recognition with students from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST) designated as Commended Students by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

FCPS and TJHSST are now the subject of a Commonwealth of Virginia Attorney General investigation into this delay. As part of our own internal investigation and review of our own practices, it has come to light that Westfield High School students designated as Commended Students this past fall were also not notified by the school.

As soon as this was confirmed, Westfield High School notified all impacted families, and staff will be contacting colleges where these students have applied to inform them of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation commendations. We are sincerely sorry for this error.

The issue at Westfield High School will now form part of the investigative review by an independent third party into the circumstances surrounding this situation that has already been initiated by FCPS. We are committed to sharing any key findings and any updates to our processes to ensure future consistency in appropriate and timely notification of National Merit Scholarship Corporation recognitions.

We understand and value the hard work and dedication of each and every student, and the families and staff who support them. Please be assured that we remain resolutely committed to supporting every student in reaching their unique and fullest potential.

Sincerely,

Tony DiBari, Proud Principal

Westfield High School

---

Dear Langley High School Staff, Students, and Families,

Last month, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) was made aware that there had been a delay in sharing National Merit Scholarship Corporation recognition with students from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST) designated as Commended Students by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

FCPS and TJHSST are now the subject of a Commonwealth of Virginia Attorney General investigation into this delay. As part of our own internal investigation and review of our own practices, it has come to light that Langley High School students designated as Commended Students this past fall were also not notified by the school.

As soon as this was confirmed, Langley High School notified all impacted families, and staff will be contacting colleges where these students have applied to inform them of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation commendations. We are sincerely sorry for this error.

The issue at Langley High School will now form part of the investigative review by an independent third party into the circumstances surrounding this situation that has already been initiated by FCPS. We are committed to sharing any key findings and any updates to our processes to ensure future consistency in appropriate and timely notification of National Merit Scholarship Corporation recognitions.

We understand and value the hard work and dedication of each and every student, and the families and staff who support them. Please be assured that we remain resolutely committed to supporting every student in reaching their unique and fullest potential.

Sincerely,

Kim Greer, Principal