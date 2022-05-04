'Flew into action' | FCFRD restores small bird back to health

The tiny green bird was given some fluids to restore it back to health.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue recently flew into action to treat a small bird that was suffering a medical emergency.

According to a Friday morning tweet, Station 24 in Woodlawn found a 'fly in' patient suffering. The station then took action, with im-peck-able timing, and treated the winged patient.

"Our feathered friend perked up," fire and rescue said. "A successful treat and release."

Lieutenant David Bender says a refusal form was procured before the bird took off flying to its next destination.

Recently Station 24, Woodlawn, A-Shift found a “fly in” patient suffering a medical emergency. 24-A flew into action and treated patient. Our feathered friend perked up! A successful treat and release. Lt Bender claims a refusal form was procured prior to bird flying off. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/ysQg1G3czd — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) August 19, 2022