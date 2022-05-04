'Flew into action' | FCFRD restores small bird back to health

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022 about how to protect wildlife and 'wildlife neighbors'.
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue recently flew into action to treat a small bird that was suffering a medical emergency.
According to a Friday morning tweet, Station 24 in Woodlawn found a 'fly in' patient suffering. The station then took action, with im-peck-able timing, and treated the winged patient.
The tiny green bird was given some fluids to restore it back to health.
"Our feathered friend perked up," fire and rescue said. "A successful treat and release."
Lieutenant David Bender says a refusal form was procured before the bird took off flying to its next destination.
