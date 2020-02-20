FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Thousands of riders may be impacted if Fairfax County Connector workers go on strike Friday -- the second strike since December.

Union reps are threatening to strike again nearly three months after contract negotiations broke down between the union and Transdev -- the contractor that runs the Fairfax Connector.

ATU Local 1764 Fairfax Connector workers have begun preparations for a second possible unfair labor practice strike, officials said.

Fairfax Connector officials are planning to hold a press conference Thursday on negotiations and the impending strike.

"Transdev has once again pushed our members to the brink," ATU International President John Costa said. "While we remain committed to negotiating with Transdev to reach a fair and just contract, we are disappointed that Fairfax County hasn’t stepped in as promised to ensure Transdev gives our members -- who serve their community -- the fair contract they deserve. We are once again left with no other option but to strongly consider walking off the job again later this week."

If the strike takes place, it would be the third union strike against Transdev’s since last October. During prior strikes, Fairfax Connector workers received strong support from riders, allies and elected officials.

In December, Fairfax Connector bus line workers went on strike. The strike, starting at 3 a.m. on Dec. 5, affected all 91 routes and about 30,000 riders.

ATU 1764 and contractor Transdev were in negotiations to agree to a new contract by Nov. 30, 2019, but negotiations broke down.

More than 600 members of ATU 1764 voted in early November 2019 to authorize the strike.

