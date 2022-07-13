Fairfax City votes to change names of 14 confederate-linked streets

These were some of the street names that were approved to be renamed: Mosby Woods Drive, Confederate Lane, Ranger Road, Stonewall Avenue, and Plantation Parkway.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is a segment WUSA9 did that aired in May 2022.

Fairfax City Council voted Tuesday evening to change 14 city street names that detailed the racist origins of some of the city's streets and neighborhoods named after Confederate figures.

In May, a coalition of neighbors was pushing to see these street names they found offensive changed to be more inclusive. Some residents have different opinions and believe that these street signs shouldn't be removed as these names are symbols that represent the area's history.

“It doesn't affect me, it's just the name of the road that I lived on for 20-plus years," said longtime Mosby Woods resident Gabe Stolle. "I can see how it may affect some people and you know I'm happy to change if it's affecting enough people, but it really doesn't bother me that much."

The City Council voted on a sequence of 14 motions made by Councilmember Janice Miller and seconded by Councilmember Jon R. Stehle Jr.

The vote to change the street names was as follows:

Confederate Lane (5-1)

In favor: Councilmembers Harmon, Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmember Yi

Lee Highway (5-1)

In favor: Councilmembers Harmon, Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmember Yi

Lee Street (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Miller, Lim, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Mosby Road (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Mosby Woods Drive (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Old Lee Highway (5-1)

In favor: Councilmember Harmon, Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmember Yi

Plantation Parkway (5-1)

In favor: Councilmember Harmon, Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmember Yi

Raider Road (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Ranger Road (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Reb Street (6-0)

In favor: Councilmembers Harmon, Lim, Miller, Ross, Stehle, and Yi

Scarlet Circle (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Singleton Circle (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Traveler Street (4-2)

In favor: Councilmembers Lim, Miller, Ross, and Stehle

Opposed: Councilmembers Harmon and Yi

Stonewall Avenue (6-0)

In favor: Councilmembers Harmon, Lim, Miller, Ross, Stehle, and Yi