Dulles Airport awarded nearly $50M funding by FAA for improvements

The project is expected to reduce boarding times for passengers.

Example video title will go here for this video

DULLES, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from Oct. 2021 about Dulles being named on the of the worst airports in the world.

Two Virginia airports, including Dulles International, have been awarded a total of over $50 million to help expand and upgrade their facilities, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Using money from the 2021 infrastructure bill, the Biden administration is giving away close to $1 billion to 85 airports. Included in those 85 airports are Dulles, which has been awarded $49.6 million, and Richmond International Airport, awarded $665,000.

“We are glad to see continued, meaningful investment in the Commonwealth’s infrastructure thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law that will make travel through our airports easier and more accessible,” U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) said.

Dulles Airport will use the money to construct a new 14-gate terminal to replace the existing regional and commuter concourse and improve passenger access. The project is expected to reduce boarding times with jet bridge boarding that is also more accessible for passengers with disabilities. The larger facility will help reduce crowding, allow for expanded concessions and more passenger amenities.

“This transformative federal funding will upgrade the passenger experience for those traveling around our region and support the continued success and growth of Dulles Airport, which is integral to Northern Virginia’s local economy," Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) said.

The Richmond airport will use the funds for the renovation of the Federal Inspection Station to meet Customs and Border Protection Service Facility standards for international travel processing.

The grants announced Thursday are a part of the first installment of $5 billion planned for airport projects in the infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed in Nov. 2021.

We're building better airports in communities across the US. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's $1B in grants will fund larger, energy efficient and accessible airport terminals to improve the travel experience for passengers. https://t.co/RmNpLHXSGY #BuildingABetterAmerica pic.twitter.com/aBSZQE0k8C — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) July 7, 2022

“Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. said.