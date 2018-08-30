FAIRFAX, VA -- The ex-boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in an Alexandria, Va. park has been arrested for her murder, high ranking law enforcement told WUSA9's Peggy Fox.

Nebiyu Ebrahim, 18, has been arrested on first-degree murder charges.

Sixteen-year-old Jholie Moussa was reported missing on Jan. 13, 2018. On January 26, police found a body in the woods in the back of Woodlawn Park in Alexandria, Va. Police confirmed the body was Moussa's on January 29.

Ebrahim was announced as a person of interest in the case, but no one had been charged in her murder until Thursday.

Ebrahim appeared in court in April for a strangulation attack on Moussa.

