Woodbridge man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting Food Lion employee in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County Police arrested a 31-year-old man Saturday accused of sexually assaulting a Food Lion employee while she was working in Manassas Friday morning.

Michael Earl Alexander, of Woodbridge, is charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure and obscene sexual display. He's currently being held without bond.

According to the police, the 58-year-old woman was working when Alexander began following her around the grocery store. Officials say the man was known to visit the Food Lion on Hoadly Road and speak with the woman in the past.

Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to the store.

The woman told police the customer spoke with her before walking away. The employee went back to work stocking shelves when Alexander returned, walking behind her.

As he walked away, the employee said she felt "an unknown fluid" on her pants, which police believe to be body fluid.

Officers reviewed video surveillance and found the man watching the woman from other aisles in the store.

"At one point, the man approached the employee from behind while exposing himself and making obscene motions unbeknownst to the employee who was facing away from the man," police said in a press release.

Alexander's court date is pending.