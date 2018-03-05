Dunkin' Donuts says a worker is "no longer" with a shop in Bristow after she allegedly refused to serve two uniformed Prince William County police officers.

A Prince William County police sergeant posted an angry response on Facebook after he says a clerk at a Dunkin' Donuts ignored him and his lieutenant..

"WOW! REFUSED SERVICE FOR SIMPLY WEARING A BADGE," reads the post from Sgt. Ron Knapczyk.

The sergeant says he and Lt. Shane Ash, who supervise school resource officers, stopped for coffee at the Dunkin Donuts in Braemar Village Plaza in Bristow after their morning rounds.

"....We walk in and greet the girl behind the counter with a “good morning.” She looks at us and doesn’t respond. We walk up to the counter and she continues to stare at us while dusting around the register. We stand there for a while and a line starts to form behind us. I get ready to tell her we are ready to place our order when the manager walks up and asks her why she is not serving us. She nods her head towards us. The manager, who is clearly embarrassed, moved over to the next register and began to take our order. The girl then proceeded to take the order of the patron standing in line behind us. We move over to get our coffee and the manager profusely apologizes to us!" Knapczyk writes in the post.

The BlueLivesMatter website says Dunkin' Donuts corporate leaders have apologized. A spokesman for Prince William County Police declines to comment. So far, we've been unable to reach Sgt. Knapczyk.

Knapczyk told BlueLivesMatter that the manager offered him free donuts to make it up to him, but he says they were so mad, they just left.

© 2018 WUSA