Starting March 1 the Dulles Toll Road will be Pay-by-Plate, more expensive than E-ZPass

The move to all-electronic tolling means drivers will no longer need to stop at a toll booth.

MCLEAN, Va. — Drivers will no longer need to stop to pay a toll when using the Dulles Toll Road starting March 1.

According to a release from Dulles Toll Road, the Pay-by-plate option will be replacing the cash option for drivers not using E-ZPass or similar payment devices.

Cash and coins will no longer be accepted and coin baskets will be deactivated.

According to the Dulles Toll Road website, the toll for 2-axle vehicles for drivers using E-ZPass is $4 for the Main Plaza and $2 for ramps. The toll for Pay-by-Plate with administrative fees will be $5.60 for the Main Plaza and $3.60 for ramps.

Drivers who do not pay tolls electronically will be identified by their license plates and receive an invoice to their registered address.

"Eliminating cash toll collection is expected to speed traffic flow and benefit the environment by reducing emissions that would have been produced by vehicles waiting in toll-booth lines," the release reads.

Reportedly only around 2% of transactions at the plaza in 2022 were cash payments, according to the Dulles Toll Roads release. That is less than 730,000 transactions.

Manual toll collection was ended on the Dulles Toll Road during the COVID-19 pandemic.

