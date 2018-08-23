DULLES, Va. – Looking for a cheap flight to Europe? Well, you are in luck!

Primera Air, one of the newest European budget airlines, is now offering low-cost flights from Washington Dulles to London, England and Brussels, Belgium.

RELATED: $149 Europe fares: Primera Air adds three new U.S. routes

Thursday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced the launch.

“Today, we celebrate the expansion of the important partnership between Virginia and the United Kingdom, as well as the increased connectivity that this new transatlantic service represents,” said Governor Northam. “We look forward to welcoming more British travelers as they explore our beautiful beaches, stunning mountain resorts, lively cities and charming small towns. This new service taking flight represents a key avenue for increased business and trade investment from the United Kingdom and across the European continent.”

One-way flights to London are starting at $149 and one-way flights to Brussels start at $199.

“Earlier this week, we celebrated Primera Air’s addition of direct flights from D.C. to Brussels, and today, we celebrate the latest nonstop service out of D.C.—this time to London,” said District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser. “These flights represent new opportunities to connect cultures, to welcome more visitors and trade opportunities to the District and to build on international ties with our friends in Europe.”

London flights begin on Thursday. Flights to Brussels begin on June 2.

"We are proud to be the first low-cost trans-Atlantic airline operating from Washington Dulles International Airport," said Anastasija Visnakova, Chief Commercial Officer for Primera Air. “We believe that local travelers, along with tourists from Europe, will appreciate our affordable flights between the Washington, D.C. region and both London and Brussels.”

Bargain seekers be warned, however. Primera charges extra for nearly everything beyond entrance to its planes. Customers booking Primera's cheapest “light” fares are allowed only a carry-on that fits underneath the seat in front. Additional bags cost more, beginning at $11.99 for larger carry-ons and $44.99 for checked bags. Booking fares with a credit card adds $12, and adult meals on Primera's trans-Atlantic flights come with a price tag of $29.99 and up. (list of Primera fees)

Selecting a seat in advance begins at $39.99 per flight, and Primera's current trans-Atlantic have some of the tightest seats in the sky – even by domestic standards. The carrier's standard economy seats will feature just 30 inches of seat pitch, a common industry measure of space. Passengers willing to pay extra will get an extra 2 inches on the airline's "XL" seats, which offer the same space as typical coach seats on traditional carriers. Fliers can shell out even more to get a 36-inch pitch offered on "Premium XXL" seats that are located in the emergency exit row.

**USA Today contributed to this report.**

© 2018 WUSA