'They’re going to need some time to adjust' | Dozens of pets rescued and brought to Virginia in search of 'fur-ever' homes

The dogs and cats were rescued from parts of Florida and Puerto Rico that were damaged by the recent Hurricanes.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A flight full of cats and dogs arrived at Richmond International Airport Thursday morning. Wings of Rescue said 130 animals, 97 dogs and 33 cats, were evacuated from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

Among the shelters that volunteered to take some of the animals in, was Fredericksburg Regional SPCA.

Executive Director Carrie Withers told WUSA9 that many of the animal shelters in Puerto Rico and Florida suffered extensive damage and need to rebuild, so they volunteered to help.

She was there as the flight full of pets arrived in Richmond and called it an incredible experience, saying “you just fall in love with them.” They also picked up 20 cats from another organization who were also rescued.

She said the animals that were brought to their facility will be evaluated by their medical team. They’ll be spayed/neutered and then monitored for three days. They’ll be up for adoption shortly after that.

Withers encourages those who decide to make these four-legged friends part of their family, to be patient, telling WUSA9.

“They’re going to need some time to adjust. There’s a lot that are scared and they’re timid and naturally, they should be because they don’t know what they’re experiencing right now. So, it’s up to us, humans, to be able to help create the human and animal bond to help them with success in the rest of their lives," said Withers.

She said they provide both medical and behavioral resources to families who decide to adopt or foster.