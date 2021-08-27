Watch Live: Crews at scene of chemical spill in Manassas; several workers sent to hospital

The incident happened at a solid waste collection business called Republic Services.

MANASSAS, Va. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a chemical spill in Manassas Friday morning, according to Prince William County Fire Department.

Fire units arrived at the scene just before 6:30 a.m. to the hazardous incident located in the 7900 block of Notes Drive, officials said. The incident happened at a solid waste collection business called Republic Services.

Several employees have said that they are having trouble breathing, officials said. Approximately 12 employees may need to be taken to the hospital for evaluation.

At this time, crews do not know where the chemical is coming from. They believe it was in the material being processed at the facility.

Officials said the area and businesses nearby have not been affected by the spill.