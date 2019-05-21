STAFFORD, Va. — The parents of a 14-year-old girl Stafford County student who was the victim of an assault -- caught on video -- during class are demanding answers.

The Stafford Middle School student, Alexis Youngblood, was injured in a fight during math class on Dec. 4. Her parents, Andy and Hollie Youngblood, said she was out of school until January.

Alexis sustained a concussion, whiplash and was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, her parents said.

Andy and Hollie Youngblood said they believe the girl who assaulted their daughter was suspended, but they don't know for sure.

Alexis said her attacker is now back in her math class and threatening her again.

"She just recently made a comment to her that if she were to take something sharp and stab it in someone's neck, they would bleed out really fast, all while looking at my daughter," Hollie Youngblood said. "But that's not considered a threat because her name wasn't brought into it, and she wasn't directly talking to her."

School spokeswoman Sherrie Johnson released the following statement:

"Stafford County Public Schools is aware of the incident. Appropriate disciplinary action was implemented as stated in the Code of Conduct. SCPS cannot share specific disciplinary action taken against individual students due to confidentiality laws. Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner has been informed of the incident and has reached out to the family for a meeting to discuss the situation further. The welfare and safety of all students in the division are of the utmost importance for SCPS."

Johnson said that following our story the superintendent set up and meeting with the victim's mother and is conducting a full investigation.